India Fires Power-packed Rebuttal To Demolish Pakistan's Propaganda At UNHRC; Watch Here

Lashing out at Pakistan's allegations on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, diplomat Vimarsh Aryan on Thursday laid bare the reckless propaganda of the neighbouring country at the UNHRC. Earlier, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Khalil Hashmi made the incredulous claim that the Indian government was trying to change the demographic structure of J&K and usurp the lands, livelihoods and natural resources of the region. He falsely attributed the change of the official languages in the Union Territory to India's alleged "colonial project".

The agenda under discussion was the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action. Exercising his right to reply, the MEA First Secretary contended that Pakistan was trying to peddle its "mendacious narrative" to malign India. Aryan called upon the Imran Khan-led government to practice tolerance towards its minorities and ensure the prevalence of eternal peace in South Asia.

Nevertheless, what we all have been witnessing in this session so far is insensible ranting by Pakistan, that has only exposed their ulterior motive of hijacking&abusing every agenda of this Council to peddle their mendacious narrative aimed at maligning my country: Vimarsh Aryan https://t.co/QNO10LxTHG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Power-packed response

First, Vimarsh Aryan questioned the locus standi of Pakistan to talk about the rights of minorities in India. He said, "Whenever this Council discusses the rights of minorities, the draconian State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of minorities in egalitarian India without realising that their responsibility is to protect people like Asif Pervaiz, a Christian man from Lahore who was recently sentenced to death under draconian blasphemy laws of Pakistan". He then elaborated on the inability of Pakistan to safeguard the rights of women, citing the case of Parsha Kumari who was recently "abducted, forcibly converted and married to her abductor with impunity" in the Sindh province.

Thereafter, he took on Pakistan for daring to comment on the rights of children in India by referring to the registration of a "bizarre FIR" against three-year-old Shahid Shah from Gujranwala. Fourthly, the MEA First Secretary highlighted the plight of journalists in Pakistan in the wake of the arrest and torture of journalist Bilal Farooqi in Karachi. Concluding his remarks by rejecting Pakistan's victim card, he remarked, "Whenever there is a discussion on terrorism the failed State of Pakistan plays the victim card so as to distract international community’s attention from the reality that Pakistan is unabashedly harbouring and supporting UN proscribed terrorists and terrorist organizations".

