Pak PM & Army Chief Inaugurate Same Tunnel 3 Years Apart; Netizens Know How It's Possible

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday 'inaugurated' the Nahakki tunnel in Mohmand agency three years after it had already been inaugurated.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa had inaugurated the Nahakki tunnel back in September 2017, after he visited and interacted with the locals of the area, lauding the efforts of the Pakistan Army in constructing the strategic tunnel. The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Nazir Ahmad Butt, and local officials. The 751-metre Nahakki pass, built at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion was then opened for public use and all kinds of traffic.

However, three years after it was inaugurated, Prime Minister Imran Khan made news for 'inaugurating' the Nahakki tunnel once again on September 28. Baffled netizens took to Twitter to question this 'new' development, while some poked fun at Pak's COAS and Imran Khan for inaugurating two separate ends of the tunnel.

Read: India Responds To Pakistan's 'cosmetic' Gilgit-Baltistan Election Bogey; Says 'vacate Now'

Read: Manjinder Sirsa Alleges Receiving Death Threat From Pakistan Amid Bollywood Drug Probe

Netizens react

COAS must have inaugurated one end of tunnel and PM the other one. Simple!!



Military and Civilian bosses working in tandem like 2 wheels of a cart. — Jai (@Jai_086) September 29, 2020

People celebrate their birthdays every year. Why can't they inaugurate a bridge once every few years? — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) September 29, 2020

Double Development 😀 — Niranjan (@india_niranjan) September 29, 2020

PM and Bajwa are going to invent the wheel shortly ... — Jishnu (@Jishnu055) September 30, 2020

The Nahakki tunnel has been built to connect remote parts of the Mohmand agency to Peshawar. The area is infamous for its mines, with chromite, marble and nephrite regularly being transported through the region. According to reports, the 41km-long expressway linking Ghallanai, headquarters of Mohmand Agency, with Mohammad Ghat had not been completed in 2017 when the tunnel was inaugurated by COAS Bajwa. In the first phase of the project, 14 kilometres of the 41-km road had been complete. After three years, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has managed to complete work on the 41km road.

Read: Pakistan's Mahagathbandhan Picks Up; Will Rally Against Imran & 'undemocratic' Deep State

Read: Imran Khan Gives Lesson On Downfall Of Soviet Union; Calls For Meritocracy & Praises China