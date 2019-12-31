Danish Kaneria Requests Imran Khan To Lend Him A Helping Hand In Removing His Ban

Danish Kaneria has appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to come forward and help him. Kaneria also mentioned that if he fails to do so, then it will be a clear case of discrimination.

Danish Kaneria's appeal to Imran Khan

''After I was banned which was also accepted by me, I had approached all the chairpersons of the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Prime Ministers who have come and gone. I kept on knocking at their doors but they did not even bother to address my issue. I had even requested Imran Khan and I had even been to a lot of channels and requested them as well. So, every time I have felt that everyone has discriminated against me'', said Danish Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

When I had discussed about this in the past, I was accused of playing the religion card. I have not played any religion card but what should I assume after the ill-treatment that I have received? I am not playing any religion card. I am just asking for my right being a Pakistani citizen. At least honour the performances that I have showcased for my country. If that is not honoured then what is it other than discrimination? ''Again and again, I am requesting the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board because he is sitting in such a high post where he can help me. If he cannot help then this is a clear case of discrimination''.

'Even the ICC did not help me': Kaneria

The veteran spinner also went on to say that even the governing body of world cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) did not help him either.

''Personally, I had requested ICC and had also sent them e-mails and ICC had replied to me that I being a Pakistani cricketer I have Pakistan Cricket Board and it is their responsibility plead your case as it is a matter of the domestic cricket in England and no player can come forward and plead their case personally in ICC and despite so many requests, I did not get any reply.

Watch the video here: