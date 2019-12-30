Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals His Favourite Overseas Spell Of This Decade

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of Team India's go-to bowlers while playing Test cricket at home. In fact, he has also been a successful spinner for India while playing at home. However, he keenly answered a fan's question when he had asked about Ashwin's favourite overseas spell.

Ashwin picks his favourite overseas spell

During a recent Question & Answer session on social media, a fan had asked Ashwin about his favourite overseas spell to which he replied that his spell in the first innings of the Centurion Test match against South Africa was close to his heart.

Your best overseas spell in this decade? #askash — Deepak Krishnan (@Deepakkris26) December 30, 2019

Centurion first innings against SA. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2019

The 2018 Centurion Test match

This was the second of the three-match Test series between India and South Africa which was played between January 13 to 17, 2018. India had come into this match after having lost the previous Test and they had to win this match in order to keep the series alive. Ravichandran Ashwin had picked up 4/113 at an economy rate of 2.90 including 10 maidens in the first innings after the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first.

South Africa were all out for 335 riding on Aiden Markram's 94. India in their first innings were bowled out for 307 after skipper Virat Kohli had scored a brilliant 153. Meanwhile, the hosts were all out for 258 in their second innings after AB de Villiers had scored a vital 80 and set Virat Kohli & Co. a target of 287 runs. Unlike the previous innings, Ashwin could only manage a single scalp.

The visitors in reply could never really rise up to the occasion and were bundled out for just 151 while Rohit Sharma top-scored with 47 as the Proteas registered a convincing win by 135 runs to win the Test series 2-0. However, a spirited Indian team bounced back in the final Test at Johannesburg which was played on an awkward wicket and avoided a whitewash.

