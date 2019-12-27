Now, Mohammed Yousaf 'condemns' Discrimination Claim By Danish Kaneria & Shoaib Akhtar

Soon after Shoaib Akhtar's big revelation about Danish Kaneria facing being 'mistreated' by Pakistan players over his religion, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf on Friday condemned the comments made about discrimination.

Taking to Twitter, Yousaf said that he condemns the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. He added he has been a member of the team and received a lot of support and love from the team, management and fans. Yousaf captained the ODI and Test team of Pakistan and was a Christian by faith before converting to Islam in 2005. Yousaf was the fourth Christian to play for the Pakistan Cricket Team.

READ | Danish Kaneria Seeks Help From Imran Khan, Says 'Life Not In Good Shape'

I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) December 27, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar makes big revelation

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani pacer, made a staggering revelation on Thursday during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistani spinner, was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion. In a video that went viral, Akhtar rehashed the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and was seen talking about the bigotry some players faced because of their religion. Akhtar cited the example of former spinner Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat in the Pakistani cricket team.

READ | 'Thanks To Shoaib Akhtar': Danish Kaneria On Mis-treatment Over Religion

“The captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is disgraceful. This guy is taking so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this,” he furiously said.

Kaneria seeks PM Imran Khan's help

"I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need, I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help," Danish Kaneria said on Friday. "I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan including Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out the mess. Please come forward and help me out," he added.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Revelation, Says Pak Team ‘mistreated’ Danish Kaneria Over Religion

READ | Was Targetted But Never Felt Need Or Pressure To Convert: Danish Kaneria