Danish Kaneria Seeks Help From Imran Khan, Says 'Life Not In Good Shape'

Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria on Thursday has said that his life is not in "good shape" and has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators. Kaneria, who was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex, said in a statement, that over time, he approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve his issues, but received no help whatsoever even when the "issues of many (other) cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved."

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Makes Emulating 'fearless' Team India Top Priority For Pakistan

"My life is not in good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though. I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help," Kaneria said.

"I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan including Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out the mess. Please come forward and help me out," he added.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Revelation, Says Pak Team ‘mistreated’ Danish Kaneria Over Religion

Appreciates Shoaib Akhtar for taking a stand

Kaneria appreciated fellow bowler and former teammate Shoaib Akhtar for his confession and taking a brave stand for Kaneria stating that Kaneria was ill-treated by fellow teammates. Kaneria has said that whatever Shoaib Akhtar has said was true and he is thankful to Akhtar for taking such a brave stand.

A video of Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who has been vocal on different issues, has gone viral on social media in which he had said that players refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu. Akhtar on a chat show revealed that Kaneria was not given due credit for his match-winning performances.

“The captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is disgraceful. This guy is taking so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this,” Akhtar furiously said during the chat show.

“I used to get angry when anyone was discriminated on the basis of religion. When Kaneria won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I rebuked my team-mates for mistreating him. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance," Akhtar said.

READ | 'Thanks To Shoaib Akhtar': Danish Kaneria On Mis-treatment Over Religion

After watching Akhtar taking such a brave stand for him, Kaneria said, "Today, I saw the TV interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth to the world. At the same time, I am thankful to all great players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation".

"There were certain elements in the society who opposed. However, their opposition could not sustain against the people who loved me. I always remained positive in life and ignored such opposition," he added.

The 39-year-old Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat. In an earlier statement, the spinner, who had 261 Test wickets and 15 ODI scalps, said that he did not have the courage to speak about that but after Akhtar's statement he will soon name players who have issues with him during his cricketing days.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Revelation, Says Pak Team ‘mistreated’ Danish Kaneria Over Religion