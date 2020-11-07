Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Slams Pak PM; Accuses Him Of Disturbing Peace In Gilgit-Baltistan

On Saturday, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, the Chief Minister of illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan accused Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan of disturbing the peace in the region. This statement from Rehman comes at the backdrop of the provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rehman, who had earlier accused Islamabad of pre-poll rigging said that came to disturb peace in Gilgit Baltistan before the election and sabotage the election itself. He further said that there will be a campaign against Ali Amin Gandapur, the current Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan

"He (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan) came to disturb peace in Gilgit Baltistan before the election and sabotage the election itself. His visit has made the election controversial. You have made all arrangements to make people come on the streets and start protesting. We will run a campaign against Ali Amin Gandapur, the current Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan" said Rehman.

Meanwhile, Locals and political activists in Gilgit-Baltistan have continued to express resentment against the arbitrary decision to alter the legal status and against holding elections in violation of UN resolutions.

Pakistan gives 'provisional provincial status' to PoK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the granting of provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, as per Pakistan's Geo News. “One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status,” Khan said at his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. There have been massive protests against this move in Gilgit-Baltistan by bodies like - Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front, accusing Pakistan of exploiting the region of its resources, state reports. The 11 Opposition parties which form the coalition 'Pakistan Democratic movement' too have opposed this move, but most parties will contest for Gilgit-Baltistan polls.

Pakistan to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

In September, Pakistan President Arif Alvi approved elections to be conducted for the Legislative Assembly of PoK's Gilgit Baltistan on November 15. Government representatives and opposition leaders such as PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sherry Rehman participated in discussions with the military high command, including Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and ISI DG Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed at the Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan government has signed a Rs 442-billion contract with a joint venture formed by China Power and Pakistan Army for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PML(N) vice president maintained that GB was a political issue that should be handled by elected representatives. Similarly, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will only interact with Gilgit-Baltistan's Election Commission in the upcoming elections in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) territory, opining that the interference of federal government - namely the Speaker and Federal ministers was condemnable.

(With Inputs from ANI)