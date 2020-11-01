'Lion Of India': Netizens Hail Major Gaurav Arya After Imran's Minister's Cowardly U-turn

After Pakistan PM Imran Khan's PTI party openly targeted Republic TV and had issued a challenge to Republic's senior consulting editor Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), netizens took to Twitter and extended their support to Retd Major Arya, even as the Pakistan minister scarpered and attempted an escape when Republic confronted him.

On Saturday, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture Fayaz Ul-Hasan Chohan held a public press conference and claimed that Retd. Major Arya is 'director at RAW' and 'only held malice for Pakistan'.

However, when confronted by Republic TV's Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak, Pakistani minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan backed out from his claims, and said that he wanted 'to debate with a BJP minister.'

Netizens hammer Pakistan minister

Taking to Twitter, Netizens lauded Major Gaurav Arya for an 'iron rod spine'. While a user stated that Major is 'revered very highly in India', other users challenged the Pakistan Minister to have an open debate with Gaurav Arya.

Major you are man of iron rod spin. And i don't think that the pak minster has not the guts to a FACE OFF with Major Gaurav Arya. I think he has a rubber rod spin. That's why he disappeared. If he comes then strip very badly. — Jain Chacko (@Jain83576790) November 1, 2020

Mr. Imran Khan you must understand that Major Gourav Arya is the real tiger. Unlike namesake tigers.He is revered very highly in India'. — H.m.Vishwanath. (@HmVishwanath5) November 1, 2020

I proud you sir major Gaurav Arya salute you sir https://t.co/4gVsBkJWOH — Hema Pillai (@HemaPillai12) November 1, 2020

Major Gaurav Arya is the lion of india... — Ashish Patel (@AshishP61004135) November 1, 2020

The very people who are starting to restore our faith in humanity, justice and national pride! @republic Arnab Goswamy & @majorgauravarya - RESPECT! — Binnie Sandhu (@binnie_sandhu) October 31, 2020

Even as Chohan launched an absurd attack against Republic TV in a press conference, when confronted on a call he refuted his own remarks and said that he has nothing against the channel.

"Call a minister from the BJP and then make him face me one-on-one. We don't get along together. He ( Major Gaurav Arya) is deputy director of RAW. No, I didn't give any challenge to you. I am asking you to call a minister..." When told that he had said in his press conference that 'Gaurav Arya should face me', Chohan in a blatant dismissal said, "I didn't say this in my press conference. Sanjay, listen to me. You call your minister. Call your minister to discuss on issues...Make a BJP minister in the govt face me. You discuss with them first, then we will talk tomorrow," Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said.

