Former Cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz Exposes Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Calls Him A 'drug Addict'

Making a massive revelation about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has disclosed that he has seen Khan consume drugs. Detailing on his experience, Nawaz has accounted that he has seen Imran Khan consuming drugs including cannabis and cocaine on several occasions. Nawaz has been in close quarters with Imran Khan as the duo used to spearhead Pakistan's pace department during the 1970s and early 80s.

In a video that has come to light, Sarfraz Nawaz while speaking to an interviewer, reveals that Imran Khan would often consume cannabis at his residence. Nawaz also asserted that Khan would not be able to deny the claims in front of him and that he is not the lone witness to the Pakistan PM's drug consumption.

Highlighting a specific incident, Nawaz stated that during a match between England and Pakistan in 1987, when Imran Khan did not perform well, he had come to Nawaz's residence at Islamabad. At his residence, the then Pakistan all-rounder has consumed charas after a meal and added that former players Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir and Salim Malik were also present at that time.

'He also snorts something'

"He (Imran Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house and said along with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal and also consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it," said Nawaz in the video.

"Bring him in front of me and let's see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many in London," he added.

Widely credit for being the first one to reverse swing the ball, Sarfraz Nawaz has represented Pakistan at the highest level. Between 1969 and 1984, Nawaz has played 55 Tests and 45 ODIs in which he has bagged 177 wickets. He announced his retirement in 1985 and went on to become a parliamentarian.

Imran Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz led Pakistan's pace attack for several years before the latter hung up his boots. It is also believed that Nawaz had taught Khan - who was an all-rounder - the art of reverse swing. During his stint as a Pakistan cricketer, Khan claimed 362 Test wickets and 3,807 runs in the longest format of the game. He is also Pakistan's first and only captain to win the Cricket World Cup, which he won in 1992.

