'If PM Imran Wants Even Trump Can Sit In Pak Cabinet Meetings,' Says UK National Aide

British-Pakistani businessman Zulfikar Bukhari on Tuesday made a delusional statement fraying the lines between Imran Khan being Pakistan's Prime Minister or 'king', saying that if Imran wanted, even Donald Trump would attend their cabinet meetings. Bukhari who presently serves as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that anyone could attend Pakistan's cabinet meetings on the extension of an invitation and that the US President could be one of them if invited.

"If the PM wants, even Donald Trump can sit in the cabinet meetings. Under rules of business, anybody can be allowed to sit in the cabinet meetings under the invitation of the Prime Minister. I am not a member, yet I can attend the meeting on the invitation of the PM. Weekly invitations are sent," said Zulfikar Bukhari, responding to criticism of his attendance, given his nationality.

If PM Imran Khan wants even Donald Trump can sit in the cabinet meetings, advisor Zulfikar Bukhari, a UK national. pic.twitter.com/yN9KmXTUTa — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 20, 2020

Earlier Bukhari had ardently supported Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan Calling' job portal which received a tepid response from overseas citizens calling it an initiative that will carve the path for expatriates to engage in the decision and policy-making process of the country.

Bukhari has also been supporting Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's leadership in handling the Coronavirus crisis, saying that "Pakistan could have been in an entirely different place today, had it not been for the right leadership." His pride in the nation's handling of the Coronavirus comes as Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 263,496 with the detection of 1,579 new cases in the last 24 hours along with a nationwide death toll of 5,568. Meanwhile, top leadership in Pakistan and members of the parliament have also tested positive for the disease including State Minister of Health of Pakistan, Zafar Mirza Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi testing COVID positive.

