Imran Khan Live | Islamabad Police In Lahore To Arrest PTI Chief In Judge Threatening Case

Pakistani politician and senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ch Fawad Hussain says that his longtime ally Imran Khan is not "wanted" in any case. He said that the decision to issue a warrant against the PTI chief in the Ziba case has been challenged in the Toshakhana District Court. "Decision to issue a warrant against Imran Khan in the Ziba case has been challenged in the District Court, in Toshakhana, the judge has not yet issued a written decision, as soon as he issues the decision, he will also challenge this decision in the Islam High Court. Granted, at this time Imran Khan is not wanted in any case," Hussain wrote on Twitter.