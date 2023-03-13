Imran Khan Live | Islamabad Police In Lahore To Arrest PTI Chief In Judge Threatening Case

Quick links:
Image: AP
In the midst of all the chaos surrounding the prospective arrest of the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan's Party PTI continued with its rally in Lahore. On Monday, the party took to Twitter and informed that the rally is heading toward Data Darbar in Lahore. The party also shared the video from the rally. "Under the leadership of Chairman Imran Khan, the rally is moving towards Data Darbar, with the participation of the public. #ImranKhanRally,' PTI wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Pakistani politician and senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ch Fawad Hussain says that his longtime ally Imran Khan is not "wanted" in any case. He said that the decision to issue a warrant against the PTI chief in the Ziba case has been challenged in the Toshakhana District Court. "Decision to issue a warrant against Imran Khan in the Ziba case has been challenged in the District Court, in Toshakhana, the judge has not yet issued a written decision, as soon as he issues the decision, he will also challenge this decision in the Islam High Court. Granted, at this time Imran Khan is not wanted in any case," Hussain wrote on Twitter.
The Islamabad police after arriving in Lahore to arrest the former Prime Minister is seeking backup to arrest Khan from the rally. Hundreds of PTI workers took to the streets on Monday and organised a rally for the cricketer-tuned politician. A source close to the Islamabad police told Geo TV that the police might need a "sizable backup" to pick up khan and take him to Islamabad in the midst of the rally. PTI took to Twitter to share visuals from the rally.
On August 20, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman condemned the police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill. According to Dawn, Khan announced that his party would file cases against, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. Following the incident, an FIR was filed against him for allegedly threatening the judge. On Monday, the session court which was chaired by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran. The court instructed the police to arrest the former Prime Minister and present him before the court by March 29.
The Toshakhana case was filed in August 2022 against Khan, who was accused of not sharing the details of Toshakhan gifts in annual assets submitted to the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP then disqualified Imran from holding public office for a short-term period and accused Khan of dishonest behaviour, fabricated information and inaccurate declaration. In the Monday hearing, ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored the non-bailable arrest warrants against Khan. According to Dawn, the former Prime Minister skipped the indictment hearing thrice in the past. Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court suspended the arrest warrant which was issued previously after chaos erupted when Islamabad police reached Khan's residence to arrest him.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued another non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. The court ordered the former Pakistan Prime Minister to appear before the court on March 18. This is the second time a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Khan in the Toshakhana case.
In the midst of all the chaos, hundreds of PTI party workers took to the streets of Zaman Park in Lahore and continued with their rallies. Earlier this week, the Pakistani Prime Minister announced the commencement of PTI's election campaign for the Punjab elections.
Islamabad police team has arrived in Lahore to take Khan in custody as he gears up for a massive election rally. Accordig to the police, they would need a sizable backup to pick up Khan and take him to Islamabad, sources told Geo news.
A police team from Islamabad flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in the 'judge threatening case' after a district and sessions court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him for failing to attend the hearing, as per Geo news.
Earlier, Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim released the three-page reserved verdict.
On Monday, a district court and a sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan, in a judge-threatening case. The case deals with Khan allegedly being involved in hurling threats at a female judge. The court ordered the police to produce the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief before it by March 29.