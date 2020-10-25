Imran Khan-led Government Slammed By Opposition For Failing To Exit From FATF's Grey List

On October 24, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) slammed the Imran Khan-led government for failing to remove Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Pakistani opposition party said that the country made it to the money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog’s list due to “lack of homework”. According to sources of Dawn, PPP said that the decision was “slipshod” and “obviously done in law drafting.”

ANI quoted the PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman as he asked, “Why did they (the government functionaries) not get their homework done on time? The news from FATF insiders is that the law drafting is slipshod and obviously done in ''law drafting''. Further, she asked Imran Khan’s government, “Why did they not look at everything in a good time?” PPP slammed Pakistan PM, saying, his party was “too busy managing a constant anti-opposition narrative” which it said, was their “only task”. FATF, the inter-governmental body sets international standards that aim to prevent these illegal activities across countries, said on October 24 that Pakistan will “remain on grey list” until February 2021.

Rehman says 'not rocket science'

FATF President Marcus Pleyer announced in a press conference that while Pakistan has successfully complied with 21 out of 27 points of action, the body still plans to keep the country on the grey list. Pleyer made the announcement in a three-day plenary session, where it reviewed Pakistan’s progress on the 27-point action. In an official statement issued by the FATF, it said that the country hasn’t been removed as all “deadlines have expired”, further it “urged Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021,” Dawn reported.

Launching an attack on the sitting PM, Rehman said, that the Paris-led organization had once removed Pakistan from the list, while the country was facing more issues surrounding terrorism. “It really is not rocket science. It's been done before quite smoothly and could have been done again if only the government (functionaries) did not look and behave like the governance amateurs they are,” she said, launching an attack on the government.

