Imran Khan Massively Trolled For Claiming Ghee Costs PKR 600bn Per Kg In Pakistan: Watch

Pakistan's erstwhile premier Imran Khan set out to deliver an address to slam his successor Shehbaz Sharif, but ended up making a laughable gaffe and sparking a meme fest on social media. During his speech, Khan attempted to highlight the skyrocketing prices of ghee (clarified butter) in Pakistan. However, he ended up making a massive exaggeration of the prices of the kitchen staple.

"Previously, 1 kilogram of ghee retailed for PKR 380 billion, today it has reached PKR 600 billion per kg," he said. Social media users were quick to notice and subsequently mock the blunder. Clips of Khan making the bizarre statement has gone viral on social media, with one such video garnering nearly 4,000 views.

Reacting to it, one user commented in Hindi if the former PM isn't confusing Pakistan's GDP for Dalda, a popular brand of ghee. "This man isn't confusing the GDP of the country for Dalda, right?" the user wrote. "This guy is from Oxford," wrote another user with crying emojis, referring to Khan being an alumnus of Keble College in England's Oxford. "Some people in pakistan wants this joker to be PM again," said a third user. "He's quoting ghee prices from 5023!!! Imran Khan is real time traveller!!!" quipped another.

"Ghee was 380 billion rupees, today it has reached 600 billion per kg" Imran Khan said pic.twitter.com/jdEHQdaRtC — Koustuv 🇮🇳 🧭 (@srdmk01) February 15, 2023

Imran Khan lashes out at Shehbaz Sharif, uses 'disprin' reference

During the address, Khan slammed the Sharif government for being unable to tackle rising inflation in the country. He compared the situation to that of curing cancer with a tablet meant for headaches, stating that the government's deal with the IMF resembles “treatment of cancer with disprin (aspirin)”.

In the speech which aired from his Zaman Park residence, he told the “imported government” and its “handlers" to "not destroy the country just to oust Imran Khan from the political arena." "People have decided that they will throw out the corrupt cabal of looters in the next elections and that’s why they are afraid of holding the elections,” Khan said, according to Dawn.