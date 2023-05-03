Imran Khan Warns Of Spearheading 'biggest' Movement If Pak Govt Disregards SC Poll Orders

Pakistan's erstwhile Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan issued a clear warning to the central government and threatened to lead a national movement if it fails to adhere to the Supreme Court's decision on the elections. In an interview with a local news outlet, Khan urged the SC to "not think whether its orders will be implemented or not" as it is not the apex court's key responsibility to begin with.

"This is not the work of the Supreme Court. The main function of the Supreme Court is to see what the Constitution says. The Constitution stated that within 90 days of dissolving the assemblies, the election should take place. The Supreme Court needs to take the decision accordingly. After this, the government will decide whether to accept the order or not," he said in a clip shared by PTI's official Twitter handle.

According to the PTI chief, the central government's inability to accept the court's order would prompt the common public to take to the streets and hold it accountable for its failure. "If the supreme court's orders are not respected, I will lead Pakistan's biggest movement," he said.

“If supreme court’s orders are not respected, I will lead Pakistan’s biggest movement”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/WoKTT5jxrJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 2, 2023

Imran Khan gives ultimatum on dissolving assemblies

Khan's threat comes after he gave May 14 as the ultimatum to dissolve all remaining assemblies. In a video address delivered last week, the former PM said that PTI is prepared for nationwide elections, given that the incumbent government dissolves the assemblies by next week.

"If the assembly is dissolved before May 14, we are ready for elections in the whole of Pakistan. It will be a national election and we feel we are ready for it. This is the only way the political stability will be achieved, the economy will improve and the conditions of the people will transform," he said.