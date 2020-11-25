Imran Khan's Govt To Lay Off 7000 Pakistan International Airlines Employees; Triggers Row

Pakistan's Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday announced that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be laid off Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS). According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar stated while PIA requires only 7000 employees to operate, it employs over 14,000 currently due to the politically influenced recruitments in the past by ruling parties.

'They will be given compensation'

The minister in PM Imran's cabinet further said that out of 14,000 employees currently working, half of the staff will be let go through VSS. "They will be given compensation," he added.

Last week, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) criticised Imran Khan's government over its plan to sack thousands of employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Steel Mills and Railways and termed the decision illegal and unconstitutional. "It is unfortunate that unelected lackeys, who have served every government, are taking anti-labour decisions," said PPP leader Raza Rabbani in a statement on Saturday, reported Dawn.

"Thus such far-reaching measures as a retrenchment of workers, privatisation and structural changes cannot be given effect till they are discussed and approved by the CCI," he remarked.

Meanwhile, speaking on the suspicious licenses of 262 pilots, ARY News quoted Sarwar saying that no misinformation was transmitted on this matter while an inquiry was also initiated which found 82 of them proven to be involved. He said that those who came clean in the inquiries got clearance certificates as well.

Earlier, the European Union Air Safety Agency had suspended flight operations of PIA for a period of six months from July 1. All major airlines across the world also scrutinised Pakistani pilots. Last month it was reported that PIA had suffered a loss of Rs 250 billion since the suspension of flight operations to and from the European Union and the United Kingdom. ARY News quoted PIA's spokesperson as saying that the airlines will face losses of Rs 54 billion if the suspension continues.

(With ANI inputs)