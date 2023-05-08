In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Local Tribes Stage Protest Over Parachinar Killings

Furious over the brutal killings of teachers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, large groups of tribesmen took to the streets to stage a protest on Sunday. The protest was held in Parachinar, where demonstrators condemned the killing of eight people in separate incidents last week and demanded authorities apprehend the perpetrators.

People belonging to the Turi Bangash tribe also partook in a march to the Parachinar Press Club where local tribal leaders had gathered to deliver speeches. Among the leaders were Syed Muhammad, and Syed Akhlaq Hussain, who refuted claims that the brutal killings were spurred by a land dispute.

According to Dawn, they said that members of the Turi Bangash tribe were not involved in any such conflicts, and threatened to carry out a bigger movement if justice is not served. A press release issued by the tribe also stated that the violent incident was being wrongly portrayed by media outlets and the local administration.

In addition to that, the statement called for an investigation to be launched into the employees, headmaster and the police constable who were present at the school where the killings took place. People across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district have taken to the streets after eight people, including five teachers, fell victim to gun violence last Thursday.

Protest for killing of Shia teachers & staff in #Parachinar pic.twitter.com/VzdCA9eHw7 — Sila Naqvi (@SilaNaqvi) May 5, 2023

Parachinar Protest Against Teacher's Killings pic.twitter.com/EeAVOdjiuk — Gurdaspuri (@TariqRa42429072) May 7, 2023

Former Pak president condemns brutal killings of teachers

The first shooting incident occurred on a road near the Shalozan region, while the second took place at Teri Mengal School. The incident was rebuked by former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, who said that the country will "never forgive the killers of its brave children."

He also expressed grief for the victims and said that the "killing of teachers who are fulfilling their duty is an unforgivable act." Furthermore, Zardari "prayed for the high ranks of the martyred teachers and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity," according to a statement released by the Pakistan People's Party.