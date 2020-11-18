Iran's Most-wanted Terrorist & Former Pak Army Conspirator Killed; Had Abducted Kulbhushan

In a massive development, Pakistani police have allegedly killed Iran's top wanted terrorist and their own military's former conspirator Mulla Omar in Turbat city of Balochistan. As per media reports, he used to work for Pakistan Army and was the one who kidnapped and handed over Kulbhushan Jadhav to Pakistan. He has been killed days after Iran's FM Javad Zarif met senior Pakistan Army leadership, allegedly at the behest of the Pak Army.

Iran's top wanted terrorist killed

"A suspected terrorist wanted by the Iranian government for a long time and his two sons were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Turbat town of Kech district on Tuesday," Dawn reported. According to the report, a police team during a routine patrolling signalled a vehicle to stop in the area, but the people travelling in it tried to escape and opened fire on police personnel. The police personnel chased the vehicle and fired back and amid a heavy exchange of fire, three people in the vehicle were killed.

“All the three people who were killed in the exchange of fire were wanted by the Iranian government for long for kidnapping and killing of Iranian forces and other subversion activities,” police officer Sattar Ranjho told Dawn. Police shifted the bodies of Mullah Omer and his two sons, identified as Hasan and Husain, to the district hospital in Turbat. A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, according to ARY news.

