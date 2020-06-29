Terror Attack At Pakistan Stock Exchange In Karachi; Terrorists Don Police Uniforms

At least six people have been killed and several have been injured after a terror attack took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, Pakistani media reported on Monday. Out of the six people dead, two are civilians and the other four are attackers.

'An unfortunate incident took place'

The injured are being admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment

The terrorists stormed the building and opened indiscriminate firing on everyone, reports added, stating that surrounding areas have been sealed by Police & Pak Rangers.

According to a witness, "The terrorists entered from the main gate. They entered the Stock Exchange building, fired at the main gate, entered the premise and opened fire inside."

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange," said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange. "They [terrorists] made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone."

Speaking to Pakistan's Geo TV, the Inspector-General Karachi said that the situation was under control and all terrorists had been killed in the attack. He said that Rangers and police officials had entered the building and were conducting a search operation.

According to the IG, the attackers were reportedly wearing clothes usually worn by police officials while they are off-duty. Police said the militants conducted the assault with sophisticated weapons and were carrying a bag which probably held explosives.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 29, 2020

The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistans largest and oldest stock exchange.

