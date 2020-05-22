CCTV Footage Captures Moment When The PIA Plane Crashed Near Karachi Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport before landing on Friday. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land there when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, local media reported. A rescue operation is underway. Speaking to Republic TV, a PIA spokesperson confirmed that the death toll in the crash has increased to 37.

The flight had 98 people — 91 passengers and seven crew members onboard. According to the PIA's passenger list, 51 men, 31 women, and nine children were aboard the flight. As per reports, 40 have been rescued so far. Dense plumes of black smoke rose above houses in the narrow streets of the Jinnah Garden area, with television footage showing several houses crushed from the impact of the crash.