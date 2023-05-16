Lahore’s Anti-terrorism Court Extends Imran Khan's Bail, Orders To Appear On May 19

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Pakistan, granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in two separate cases, namely, the May 9 mayhem and the death of political worker Zile Shah. The interim bail was extended on Tuesday, when Khan was expected to appear in court at 11 am. Now, Khan has been ordered to appear on May 19.

However, he did not show up due to an "external situation" cited by his attorney, who possibly referred to the violent protests being held by the ruling coalition. The lawyer added that his client would appear for the next hearing. When asked to elucidate the reason for Khan's absence, the lawyer argued that chaos could have occurred, given the large crowds of PDM supporters and police personnel already gathered outside the erstwhile premier's Zaman Park residence.

Offering a solution, he said that Khan could attend the court proceedings virtually instead. Both cases were filed at the Race Course Police Station. They were heard by ATC judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar. Meanwhile, the ATC dismissed the interim bail of six prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders after they did not appear in court.

PTI leaders' bail rejected

The leaders include Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Omar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, and Ijaz Chaudhry. In addition to that, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid is expected to appear in court in a case about the attack on Jinnah House. Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his fears of getting apprehended again. “Using (the) pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” he said of Pakistan's incumbent government.