Lawyer Attacks Reporter In Pakistan Amid Protests, Caught On Camera

Pakistan is seeing a violent protest by lawyers in Lahore city of Punjab province. The protest saw a group of lawyers attacking a hospital before beating up Punjab information minister Fayazul Hasan Chauhan who had come there to restore calm. While the violent protest is still grabbing headlines in Pakistan, a video of a lawyer attacking a TV reporter is going viral on social media.

Naila Inayat, a journalist from Pakistan shared the video on Twitter and the video has since garnered more than 15,000 views and over 400 likes. In the video, the reporter can be seen asking a question to two young lawyers at a market place. During the interview, the reporter asks one of the lawyers to keep his hand away from him, which in return makes the lawyer angry, who then lands a punch on the reporter.

The reporter was supposedly covering the ongoing lawyers' protest in Pakistan. The protest saw three patients die after the medical staff had to flee from the violence taking place inside the hospital. Lawyers were captured on camera breaking windows and equipment of the hospital where the violence took place.

The protest started after hospital staff allegedly beat a lawyer who was there for the treatment of his sick mother. Both the parties registered a case against each other and when the police did not investigate the matter, the lawyers and the doctors took the matter to their respective professional associations. The provincial authorities intervened and an agreement was reached under which the hospital staff had to apologise to the lawyers.

But after that, a video of a young doctor bragging about the incident and talking about how they beat lawyers in the hospital went viral on social media. Following which, a meeting took place at the bar council and there it was decided that they will march towards the hospital. The peaceful march turned violent which saw lawyers vandalising the hospital. Reportedly, the police are looking for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew who also took part in the protest.

