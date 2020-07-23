Netizens Want Pak PM Imran Khan To Resign After Old 'if I Come To Power' Video Exposes Him

An old clip of Pakistan PM Imran Khan is doing the rounds on Twitter in which he can be seen criticising the political leaders of the country for misusing security agencies for their benefits and following orders of 'powerful men'.

A Pakistani journalist has shared the video on Twitter and said 'if only this man could be the Prime Minister of the country'. He adds; "I am so disheartened to see that revenge is sought from opponents. Is this the Pakistan we dreamt of. If I will be in power, I assure you, this shall end, if this happens, I am ready to tender my resignation."

The tweet that comes as a sarcasm has Imran Khan has been criticized by Opposition parties, human rights groups, and media for curbing free speech and incarcerating political leaders opposing the regime, as well as working in cahoots with the Pakistan Army and ISI. Moreover, media in Pakistan has been warned against covering events critical of the military and its activities against Pashtun and other minorities.

Kaash yeh banda humara wazir-e-azm hota.. pic.twitter.com/uYaZKLQmJp — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 22, 2020

Pakistan Army held the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army on Tuesday held the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference headed by Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa where the forum reviewed "operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum" with respect to the external and internal security of Pakistan. The Pakistani Army took to Twitter to give details of the meeting which they said was held to take "special note" of the situation in POK and the results of the abrogation of Article 370, which completes a year next month. However, netizens slammed the Pakistan army for cross-border terrorism and for curbing free speech in their own country.

233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held today at GHQ. Forum reviewed operational readiness & evolving threat spectrum in context of external & internal security of the country. COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations (1/4) pic.twitter.com/JJvAQ2oqNr — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2020

Pakistani journalist abducted

Moreover, on July 22, a senior Pakistani journalist, Matiullah Jan, known for his criticism of the country’s powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown armed persons from Islamabad. A CCTV footage showed several armed men exiting at least three vehicles and putting Jan in a vehicle. Jan was critical of the government, security institutions and judiciary. The Supreme Court last week took cognizance of one of his tweets and initiated proceedings against him. The abduction was widely criticized by politicians, rights groups and social media users. However, on Tuesday night, he was freed, though he wouldn't share details.

Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital Islamad. I demand he be foundُ and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe. — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) July 21, 2020

