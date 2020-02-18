One Killed, Two Injured In IED Explosion In Northern Pakistan

One police officer was killed and two others were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a police mobile van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan on Tuesday, a news agency reported quoting international media. The van was reportedly deployed for security of polio workers. Pakistan’s first nationwide polio vaccination drive which aims to vaccinate nearly 39.6 million children began on Monday.

Injured shifted to hospital

The incident took place while the polio workers were canvassing the area in Dera Ismail Khan where the police van was deployed for their security, District Police officer Wahid Mahmood told Pakistani media. He added that the injured officers were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital before saying that their conditions have been stable. Till now no group has claimed responsibility for the incident. Meanwhile, the police cordoned off the area and search operation is underway.

Yesterday, at least seven people were killed and 20 got injured in a blast in Quetta in Pakistan’s restive province of Balochistan. According to a local daily, the blast occurred, damaging several vehicles, when people were protesting near the Quetta Press Club.

Balochistan has been vulnerable to attacks in the recent past and, last month, a similar incident took place 15 people died and over 20 got injured in a blast occurred at a mosque in Quetta. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had demanded an immediate report on the blast while terming the incident as a condemnable "cowardly terrorist attack".

