Imran Khan Gives Lesson On Downfall Of Soviet Union; Calls For Meritocracy & Praises China

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen giving a history lesson on Monday after he claimed to know the exact reason for the downfall of the Soviet Union. Remarking how the Soviet Union shifted to a government system, Imran Khan claimed that this was the reason why they had fallen behind as compared to the rest of the world. Strongly advocating for Meritocracy, the Pakistan Prime Minister evoked all-weather friend China, calling them a 'fabulous' example of the system.

"Soviet Union was such a big superpower of the world. They got left behind because they stopped... and it became about government services. Under government services as well, many countries like China have made a very strong law where Meritocracy is followed. They are a fabulous example of Meritocracy and have now left the entire world behind. The meaning of meritocracy is professionalism," said Imran Khan.

History lesson today: Why Soviet Union failed. Only he knows. 👀 pic.twitter.com/h48EwUTyfW — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 28, 2020

Meritocracy refers to a government or the holding of power by people 'selected' according to merit. While China claims to follow a "socialist consultative democratic" system, taking the "will" of its people in consideration, it is important to mention that the country follows a single-party system with the Communist Party of China (CPC) handling the exclusive political leadership of a country over 1.4 billion since 1949.

Netizens react

When you don't read a book in your life and are surrounded by an entourage of chamchas who keep telling you this non-sense that you are aql-e-kul then you end up speaking rubbish like this ... — Aimal Yousafzai (@aimalyousafzai) September 28, 2020

China has appointed a very good salesman. This dim guy always talks of the achievements of his China. — BDBarua (@BDBarua2) September 29, 2020

Meritocracy in China? 😆😆😆 — Shilpa Gupta (@iamsc0rpi0) September 29, 2020

@ImranKhanPTI knows all about all the countries and why they failed or succeeded except anything about his own country Pakistan. — Anand Saraf (@theanandsaraf) September 29, 2020

