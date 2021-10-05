Pakistan: Doctors Baton-charged For Protesting Against National Licensing Exam Mandate

Pakistan police on October 4 baton-charged and fired tear gas at the protesting doctors outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad, opposing National Licensing Exam made mandatory by the Imran Khan government. Scores of young doctors from several states across the country gathered to demonstrate against the government mandate that made the National Licensing Exam compulsory after 5 years of education, ANI reported, citing Samaa TV. Pakistan police forces and the doctors clashed during the protests.

At least 10 doctors were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, several medics were also reportedly injured. The police brutality in Pakistan has become a major problem in the Islamic country, the local Pakistan news outlets reported, adding that the protest had turned violent when the police resorted to baton-charge the doctors.

A statement issued later by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) revealed that the Islamabad police had detained over 20 medics on the spot. The officers used coercion and force on the protesting doctor in order to disperse them. YDA also called an emergency meeting, presided by its president Dr. Haider Abbasi at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Those gathered at the meeting issued an ultimatum to the Imran Khan government to order the release of the arrested doctors, Dawn reported. YDA members threatened to go on a countrywide strike if the police kept the doctors under detention, sources told the Islambad's newspaper.

Islamabad police say doctors 'attempted to break into PMC building'

Islamabad Police meanwhile told reporters that the doctors attempted to break into the PMC building and vandalize the property. They added that among the protesting mob some "miscreants" had resort to pelting stones at the officers on duty, resulting in the injury of the SP Saddar Zone. Doctors meanwhile alleged that the police used the tear gas to disperse protesters, which the cops argued was used to protect the government property from the damage, reported Dawn. Earlier the Pakistani military had detained dozens of doctors for taking to the streets in southwestern Baluchistan province and protesting against the lack of protective equipment (PPE) for the treatment of coronavirus at the time the country was hit by the first wave. Several doctors were also booked for demonstrations against the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) in Balochistan earlier in September.