Pakistan Federal Cabinet Approves Draft Bill For COAS Extension

The Pakistan Federal Cabinet on Wednesday, January 2, approved the proposed amendments of the Constitution and the Army Act to give the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa an extension for three-years. According to reports, the Pakistani government will also be introducing the bill in Parliament on Friday.

According to a cabinet member, the maximum age limit for an Army chief will be 64 years that will be applied in terms of extension, however, the regular age limit will for COAS will be 60 years.

Earlier in its verdict in December last year, the Supreme Court had emphasized that it was up to the Parliament to carry out the legislation.

About Gen Bajwa's extension

According to media reports, earlier in August last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had attempted to extend the tenure of the COAS Bajwa through a notification. However, the apex court had suspended the notification for finding several irregularities in the way the extension was granted.

Further reports stated that Gen Bajwa was set to retire on November 28 last year. However, the Supreme Court gave a six months extension during which the Parliament would settle the issue.

