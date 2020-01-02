Pakistani TikTok Star Accuses Imran Khan's Minister Of Lewd Behavior In Viral Video; Watch

A Tik-Tok video that has gone viral over social media shows Pakistani TikTok star, Hareem Shah allegedly in a conversation with Imran Khan government's railway's minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad accusing him of inappropriate behaviour. Shah has come out to say that the video is authentic and was accidentally leaked by her friend. The video which has gone viral in Pakistan has garnered negative comments including death threats towards Hareem Shah saying that she will be killed "just like Qandeel Baloch", a social media star who was murdered by her own brother.

Read: Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams 'desperate' Pakistan, tells them to learn from BCCI

Sheikh Rasheed’s TikTok video chat with models Hareem & Sundal Khattack goes viral. What’s going on in the republic? pic.twitter.com/fFdJ2IAX9l — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) December 28, 2019

Read: Indian Army chief's remark of 'preemptively strike' right 'irresponsible': Pakistan Foreign Office

In the video, a girl's voice can be heard saying "I haven't exposed any of your secrets till now", to which a man's voice allegedly the railway minister can be heard saying, "Allah knows." After which the woman slams him saying, "Aap nanga hoke mujhe dikhaate the. Video pe galat-galat kism ki hartakein karte the. (You used to get naked to show me. You used to do inappropriate actions on camera)."

Read: PM Modi tears into Congress & friends' silence on Pakistan's persecution of minorities

Who is Pak's new Tik Tok sensation?

Hareem Shah who has over 2.1 million followers and millions of views on her videos gained fame after she shared a video of herself casually strolling in the Foreign Office of Pakistan on TikTok on October 22, 2019. The video shows her walking and then going ahead to sit on the chair at the head of the table in the Foreign Office. After the Foreign Office video was posted, another video of Hareem Shah with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan went viral questioning how the seemingly ordinary girl has political connections of such level.

Read: Imran Khan's govt approves amendment to Pakistan Army Act in an emergency meeting