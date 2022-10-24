Pakistan Flood Water Infested With Termites As Water Stagnates Since Two Months In Sindh

As stagnant water continues to flood the Sindh district in Pakistan, citizens are now facing another woe, the termite attack.

As the authorities have not taken any action to pump the stagnant water out from the streets, citizens are bearing the brunt of the authorities' callousness. The financial brunt of these floods is estimated to be about $30 billion dollars. The Pakistan flood water got infested with termites in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh and is proving catastrophic for people.

According to the official Twitter account of Pakistan's Largest Private Automated Weather Stations Network and Weather Source, "Aerial view of region between Upper #Sindh and #Balochistan still under widespread #floods despite after 2 months. Dated: 17th October 2022. Credits: Hydaspes Lightbox. #Pakweather #FloodsInPakistan2022 #FloodsInPakistan #monsoon."

1 in 9 children suffering from malnutrition: UNICEF

The termite attack in Pakistan has caused severe damage to the doors, windows and other furniture made of wood. The dire situation poses an economic risk of loss of millions of dollars and of humungous infrastructural damage. To prevent further damage by Pakistan flood water, residents have urged the authorities to spray repellent in the affected area.

UNICEF said post the devastating floods in Pakistan, health facilities are reporting alarming levels of severe levels of malnutrition. More than 1 in 9 children under five were admitted to health facilities in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh and were found to be suffering from malnutrition.

In a statement, UNICEF said, "In total, of over 22,000 children screened by health professionals since September 2022 at health facilities in flood-affected regions, more than 2,630 were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition, also known as severe wasting, is a life-threatening condition where children are too thin for their height, resulting in weakened immune systems."

As per reports by the National Nutrition Survey conducted before the floods, approximately 1.6 million children could be suffering from malnutrition in the flood-affected provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. Several pregnant women are at risk of giving birth to malnourished, underweight babies.

UNICEF representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil said, "We cannot sound this alarm loudly enough. We are facing a nutrition emergency that is threatening the lives of millions of children. Without urgent action, we are heading towards a catastrophic outcome that is threatening children's very development and survival. We are great full for the global community support so far, but much more is needed to say children's lives." Several water-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and other respiratory diseases are on the rise in Pakistan.

With inputs from ANI