Pakistan: Hindu Man Arrested Over Allegation Of Blasphemy As Crowd Demanded His Hand Over

Tension erupted in Pakistan's Hyderabad on Sunday when a Hindu community member was allegedly charged under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law for allegedly desecrating the Quran, Pakistan media reported.

According to the Pakistani media reports, a Hindu minority community member identified as Ashok Kumar was booked under 295B of blasphemy law after a shopkeeper named Bilal Abbasi complained against Kumar alleging that the Hindu community member desecrated the Quran in Hyderabad. Subsequently, to arrest Kumar, a sanitary worker, the Hyderabad police went to his residence. Notably, a huge number of locals gathered outside Kumar's residence after the news of blasphemy spread like a forest fire. These people demanded Hyderabad police hand over the Hindu community member to them accusing him of blasphemy, Pakistani media reported.

Hyderabad police dispersed a violent mob which was demanding handing over a Hindu sanitary worker accusing him of #blasphemy Police claims the sanitary worker was targeted because of a personal clash with a local resident pic.twitter.com/CnSFLNLqhH — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) August 21, 2022

Crowd demanded Kumar's hand-over; police dispersed them

To control the situation the Hyderabad police resorted to the lathi charge and dispersed the crowd who was demanding Kumar's handover. As per Pakistan's media, the law enforcement agencies who were there on the spot to control the situation also resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the crowd.

Notably, the Hyderabad police claimed that the Hindu sanitary worker was targeted because of a personal clash with Bilal Abbasi as the allegation of blasphemy came after a brawl between Kumar and Abbasi following which the latter lodged a complaint against Kumar accusing him of the desecration of the Quran.

Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law undermines human rights

The Blasphemy law in Pakistan has been disproportionately used to exploit those who hold religious freedom. People who are accused of blasphemy must worry for their life regardless of the outcome of court processes since the nation exploits the law to incite harassment, assault, and murder unfairly against those who are being accused. The rules against blasphemy in Pakistan are frequently exploited to benefit the accuser.

Denigration of Islam or the prophet is punishable by death for blasphemy law's victims. While many nations have denounced Pakistan for enforcing such contentious laws, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has provided examples to demonstrate the numerous ways that the Pak government's application of blasphemy laws has harmed human rights, including freedom of religion. “USCIRF has consistently called on countries to abolish blasphemy laws,” USCIRF Vice Chair Tony Perkins had said earlier in a statement.