Pakistan Minister Flaunts Shotgun Beside His National Flag; Netizens Slam Disrespect

In a shocking sign of disrespect, Pakistan's Information Minister for Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was seen seated with a tall gun stationed alongside the flag of Pakistan. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who was criticizing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke in detail about the latter's corruption charges saying "This kind of corruption, we saw in 2000 with Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif Sahab and others deciding a line of action then..." While the Minister continued to share his two-bits, in the background a massive gun was seen resting next to the national flag.

Meanwhile, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan information minister Punjab, gives his views on Nawaz Sharif's politics with a gun in the background, next to the national flag. pic.twitter.com/95iBkvlugV — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 21, 2020

Netizens react

Nawaz Sharif embarrasses Imran Khan

Meanwhile, in a major embarrassment for the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif exposed the military establishment's complete interference in the democratic process. Addressing a conference of opposition parties in Islamabad via video conferencing, he lamented that the sanctity of people's vote has been always trampled upon by the Pakistani Army.

To buttress his point, the PML(N) leader highlighted that not a single PM has been allowed to complete the 5-year tenure in Pakistan's history. Sharif indicated that the military ran a "parallel government" which was more powerful than the democratically elected government. He described this phenomenon as a "state above the state".

