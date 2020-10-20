Pakistan Minister Lifts Ghalib Verse As 'my Father's Poetry', Adds To Imran & Co's Gaffes

In the age of social media with posts being shared at a brisk speed, credibility becomes an important factor. As fake news and posts with false claims and quotes go viral, it is sometimes not just netizens, even celebrities who share it or fall a victim to it. Recently, Pakistan Minister Shibli Faraz shared a verse 'from his father’ Ahmad Faraz, which turned out to be of legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib.

Pakistan Minister Shibli Faraz lifts Ghalib verse

As per Pakistan media, Shibli Faraz, who serves as the Federal Minister for Information, intended to take a dig at the joint opposition over an anti-Pakistan government rally. The politician wanted to poke fun at the ‘empty stadium’ in Gujranwala, in the first rally of the parties against the Imran Khan-led government.

Tweeting the words, “Jiski bahaar yeh ho uski khizaa naa pooch’, (Don’t ask about the autumn for those who were enjoying the spring’), he claimed it was a quote of his father, renowned poet Ahmad Faraz.

Pakistani journalist Azhar Abbas, however, highlighted that Uttar Pradesh-born Mirza Ghalib was the rightful writer of the verse.

As the gaffe was pointed out, even netizens trolled Faraz and he was forced to delete his tweet.

If he'd learned anything from his father, could he ever have served the Regime?https://t.co/SSItpwzhs5 — Ziyad F. I. (@Ziyad_F) October 17, 2020

Not the first time

Pakistan Ministers, including Imran Khan, often made headlines for their faux pas over the last year. The PM himself had tweeted a fake video of ‘atrocities against Muslims in UP’ during the CAA controversy, before it emerged that video was from Bangladesh. Apart from this, lighter gaffes, like a minister sharing Sachin Tendulkar’s younger pic and claiming he was Imran

Khan, or another praising pilots with a game video, have all made netizens go ‘LOL.’

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

