Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Jan 2021 Ultimatum For BCCI To Grant Visas For T20 World Cup

An India vs Pakistan cricket match has always been a sellout among the fans. The intense rivalry on the field has produced some amazing matches which have left a mark, not on the minds of cricket fans from both countries but also those watching worldwide. However, the rivalry seems to have been taken over by the political tension between these two countries over the years.

The last time India faced Pakistan was in the 2019 World Cup in England and it was the Men in Blue who emerged victorious. It is likely that the next match between the two nations would be at the ICC T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in India next year. The current edition was postponed due to global COVID-19 pandemic. Recently while speaking to PTI, PCB CEO Wasim Khan spoke about the prospects of an India vs Pakistan series in the future.

PCB news: Wasim Khan on India vs Pakistan series in future

Speaking about Pakistan playing a bilateral tournament versus India in the future, Khan said that the BCCI needs to get permission from the central government before India can play them at home, away or even at neutral venues. He added that there is plenty of cricket to be played but sadly for fans and players in both countries, it does not look like that India and Pakistan will be playing bilateral series in the foreseeable future and as a result, it will not be a part of the new Futures Tours Programme (FTP) that starts in 2023.

PCB demand visa assurance from ICC for T20 World Cup

Wasim Khan has said the Pakistan Cricket Board wants the ICC to assure visas for its players and officials by January 2021 as the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in October next year. Khan said that the board has discussed their concerns with the ICC as there is a 'Host Agreement' which clearly states that host nation (India) will have to provide visas and accommodation for teams that are due to participate in the T20 World Cup and Pakistan is one of them.

He added that the PCB has sought assurances from the ICC that their players will receive visas and the cricket body is now taking this matter up with the BCCI because that directive and confirmation will clearly need to come from the Indian government. In February 2019, India's government had denied visas to Pakistani shooters for the International Shooting World Cup, which was held a week after the Pulwama terror attacks, which was allegedly masterminded on Pakistan soil.

