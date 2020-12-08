Pakistan PM Imran Khan Unfollows Everyone On Twitter, Netizens Guess Reason With Theories

Prime Minister of debt-ridden Pakistan Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. According to a report by The News International, on Monday evening, users of Pakistani Twitter space noticed that PM Imran Khan was no longer following anyone on Twitter from his official @ImranKhanPTI account.

Meanwhile, Twitter users noticed that he unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and his former wife. Imran Khan, who had created his Twitter profile in 2010, had continued to follow his first wife Jemima Goldsmith even after parting ways with her and getting married twice, the report said.

While he also followed others like Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, as well as, fellow party leaders Asad Umar, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Naeem-ul-Haque.

Netizens say Imran "got angry" with Nawaz Sharif

While not many comments have been made on Khan unfollowing everyone, theories have been purt forth. A user trolled Imran Khan and said that he might have visited his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif's timeline only to realise he does not follow anybody. So, he must have got angry and unfollowed others. While several others joked that Imran Khan is not getting funds for his countries from the global community and might have done so because he is "isolated from everywhere."

Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif's @NawazSharifMNS twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‹ — A.Kiyani (@Andromeda_JY) December 7, 2020

Even though @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone but I am sure something inside Jemima just broke. ðŸ’” — Shaz Malik (@shaz_Insafiyan) December 7, 2020

Depression me hoga banda — Ashish Verma (@vermaashish731) December 8, 2020

Maybe Twitter, Facebook and YouTube is shutting down in Pakistan — à¤…à¤­à¤¿à¤·à¥‡à¤• à¤¦à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ (@a_dixit05) December 8, 2020

Isolation from everywhere ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Kevin Gorule (@UltimateFactGuy) December 8, 2020

On the other hand, Imran Khan is following only two accounts from his official Instagram account. These include the verified accounts of the PTI and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

READ | Delhi Police rubbishes AAP's claims of CM Kejriwal being under house arrest; shows proof

READ | SAD's Sirsa files police complaint against Kangana Ranaut: 'Derogatory words hurt people'

The opposition does not know me: Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday made it clear that the Opposition did not know him adding that even if they held 10 public meetings at the Minar-e-Pakistan, it would make no difference to the government. He was chairing a meeting of the government and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed in detail the current key national issues with particular reference to the PDM’s politics of agitation. Imran contended that the opposition wanted a confrontation but neither the government would give them a chance nor would it stop their rally. However, he continued that cases would be filed against those providing services for the rally.

READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: AAP accuses Delhi Police of placing Kejriwal under house arrest

READ | Parl Affairs min says 'farmers being misled for petty politics'; allays MSP & mandi fears