Rafale's Touchdown Gives Pakistan Goosebumps, Cries 'India Amassing Beyond Requirement'

Nearly a day after five French-made Rafale jets were welcomed by the Indian Air Force at the Ambala airbase, Pakistan has already started quivering as it cried to the world community on Thursday to dissuade India from 'disproportionate' arms build-up. Islamabad alleged that the world is witnessing a 'irresponsible' rhetoric by the BJP government and sought caution. It also claimed that New Delhi has been amassing military capabilities beyond its 'genuine' security requirement.

Addressing a news briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui claimed that Pakistan has been highlighting the potential risk of massive Indian arms buildup as well as offensive security doctrine. She alleged that the offensive steps taken by the PM Modi-led government in India are adversely affecting strategic stability in South Asia.

"Such arms transfers also violate the objectives of various export control regimes on preventing destabilizing accumulations of arms in various regions including where there exist outstanding conflicts and disputes," the Foreign Office Spokesperson added.

READ | 'Golden Arrows Reach Home': IAF Chief Bhadauria Welcomes Fiery Rafale Jets At Ambala Base

Farooqui also went on to add that Pakistan cannot remain 'oblivious' to the procurement of Rafale jets by India and that Islamabad is 'confident' of its ability to thwart any 'ill-considered act of aggression.'

In a major boost to India's defence arsenal, the Indian Air Force received the first five Rafale Jets on Wednesday. The French-made Rafale jets were welcomed by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal B Suresh at the Ambala airbase. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

READ | Rafale Jets Arrive In India: Netizens Celebrate Proud Moment, Say 'welcome Home Beast'

'Will make IAF much stronger'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed India's powerful new entrants and also thanked the French Government and Dassault Aviation for ensuring timely delivery amid the pandemic. The Raksha Mantri highlighted that the aircraft has 'very good flying performance' and that its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. "Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country," Singh tweeted.

The first fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft arrived in India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal. All 36 jets are expected to arrive in India by September 2022, for which the IAF has been reportedly undertaking preparations, including readying the required infrastructure and training of pilots.

READ | Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Javadekar Welcome Rafale Jets, Call It A 'proud Moment' For India

READ | Amul Celebrates Arrival Of Five Rafale Jets In India With Creative Topical