Pakistan Supreme Court Orders Immediate Rebuilding Of Vandalised Hindu Temple

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately start rebuilding a century-old temple, which was vandalised by a mob in December last year, as reported by PTI. For the purpose of the same, the top court has asked the provincial government to submit a timeline for its completion. In a bid to punish the offenders, the apex body also ordered that all the money required for the reconstruction of the temple should be collected from those who charred it.

On December 30, a mob led by a local cleric and supporters of a religious political party, attacked the shrine in Terri village, Kerak district after the Hindu community was granted permission from local authorities to renovate the temple. A first information report was registered against two clerics, identified as Maulana Faizullah and Maulvi Mohammad Sharif, and many unidentified people.

On December 30, 2020, a #Hindu shrine in K-P's Karak district was set on fire and severely damaged by a mob.

During the hearing of the suo moto case, Evacuee Trust Property Board told the chief justice Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed that no arrests or recoveries were made as of now. However, the government had previously approved Pakistani Rs 30.41 million for the reconstruction of the temple. Following the same, the chief justice said the chairperson of the trust property board should be summoned and called for the submission of a detailed report containing all progress made in the matter.



This comes as the Pakistan Army allegedly opened fire on the civilian population in Kohistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Tuesday, February 10. According to the Baloch Republican Party, the military has started a massive operation in the region where gunships are being used on the civilian population.

As per Sher Mohammad Bugti, the spokesperson of the party, the deaths of at least two Marri Balochs have been confirmed, while a large number of women and children have been reportedly been abducted. The region is located at a short distance from the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and has seen protests by locals who are against the massive development project.

