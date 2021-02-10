SHOCKING: Pakistan Opens Fire On Civilians In Kohistan; Women & Children Abducted

In a shocking incident, Pakistan Army allegedly opened fire on the civilian population in Kohistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Tuesday. According to the Baloch Republican Party, the military has started a massive operation in the region where gunships are being used on the civilian population.

As per Sher Mohammad Bugti, the spokesperson of the party, the deaths of at least two Marri Balochs have been confirmed, while a large number of women and children have been reportedly been abducted. The region is located at a short distance from the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and has seen protests by locals who are against the massive development project.

Pakistan military has started a massive operation in the region of Kohistan Marri where gunships are being used on civil populations.



The deaths of two Marri Balochs have been confirmed, while a large number of women and children have also reportedly been abducted. — Sher Mohammad Bugti (@SherM_BRP) February 9, 2021

Pakistan atrocities in Balochistan

Balochistan which is a restive province of Pakistan has had a history of gross human rights violations with hundreds of civilians and innocents being butchered and abducted every other day by the Pakistani Army. The resource-rich region has been gripped by insurgency for more than 15 years with thousands of Baloch political activists seeking asylum in European counties. However, even amidst this, the persecution of intellectuals, students, and journalists in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces has not come to an end.

Just recently, famed Baloch rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront under mysterious circumstances. The 37-year-old was living in exile in Canada after being granted asylum in 2016. Protestors have made calls for justice and demanded a formal investigation into the death of the human rights activist. She was reported missing since December 20, last year.

Even amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan's secret agency ISI had made full use of the distraction to weed off top Baloch and Pashtun leaders. Missing Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain was found dead in Sweden last year. Shortly after, Arif Wazir, a Pashtun Rights Activist and leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) was shot dead by unidentified armed persons outside his home in Wana, South Waziristan.

