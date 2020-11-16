Pakistan: Thousands Of Pashtuns Protest Against Government Brutalities In Waziristan

Thousands of demonstrators coalesced in Waziristan, on November 12 to participate in a mass protest organized by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) against the Pakistan government’s alleged brutalities. On November 15, the group held a second rally where they yelled slogans accusing the government of conducting atrocities in the form of “extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions". The “massive rally” on Sunday was held in Miranshah in the northern part of the city.

Read: European Parliament Member Flays Support To Pakistan; Exposes Imran Govt On Terrorism

Read: MEA Pulls Up Pakistan Diplomat Over 'deliberate Targeting' Of Innocent Civilians Along LoCd

Any plans of handing Waziristan to Taliban should consider that the society there has evolved since the last time. The stage & crowd of this jalsa has representation of all tribes of Waziristan. PTM has united Waziristan. #PashtunLongMarch2MiranShah pic.twitter.com/4ARjAfCAva — Imran Khan (@iopyne) November 15, 2020

While Pashtuns constitute 15 per cent of the total Pakistan population, they have reportedly been subjected to brutalities. The community, which is the second-largest ethnic group in Pakistan has been facing mass genocide in the hands of the Pakistan army as a large number of civilians are killed and many are victims of enforced disappearances, as per ANI.

The PTM is a civil rights moments which emerged to tackle the issues and has repeatedly alleged that Pashtuns are becoming victims in the hands of the Pakistan army and the terrorists in the region.

Leaders of the Movement, which fights for rights of ethnic Pashtuns, have faced intimidation and arrests in past. According to ANI report, Arif Wazir, a leader of the PTM was attacked in Wana in North Waziristan, was severely wounded and later he succumbed to his injuries.

Read: Afghanistan Rejects Claims Of Its Territory Used For Terror Acts Against Pakistan

Read: India Summons Pakistan High Commissioner Over Ceasefire Violations After Blistering Reply

European Parliament exposes Pakistan

Meanwhile, European Parliament Member Thierry Mariani said that the European Commission should justify the reason for supporting Islamabad which provides money to launderers who fund terrorist organizations. He further asserted that Pakistan is not following the United Nations Security Council's resolutions relating to terrorism. Mariani also said that Pakistan is becoming a country known for protecting the money launderers and financing the source of terrorism.

According to the reports by ANI, in an opinion piece in the EU Chronicle, he wrote, “The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Marcus Pleyer insisted at the Plenary press conference on October 23 that 'risks remain' as Pakistan fails to comply with all its terrorism financing standards. The plenary retained Pakistan on the grey-list stating that 'all-action plan deadlines have expired”. He added, “European Commission should justify how and why it is supporting Pakistan - a country which is harbouring money launderers, which fund terrorist organisations, all with the knowledge and consent of a government, itself on the money laundering and terrorism financing watch list”.

Image: Khushal_Khattak/Twitter