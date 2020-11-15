India Summons Pakistan High Commissioner Over Ceasefire Violations After Blistering Reply

A day after India gave a befitting response to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), officials have now summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to register their protest against multiple attacks aimed at disrupting peace and harmony among the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Saturday destroyed several Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads, killing 10 to 12 of Pakistan's soldiers, in retaliation to unprovoked firing at four locations across the LoC, in which civilian establishments were targetted. Two jawans attained martyrdom in the Uri sector, where 3 civilians were also killed. Another soldier laid down his life in the Gurez sector.

India has taken up the issue of multiple ceasefire violations by summoning the Pakistani diplomat and to register their strong protest against multiple unprovoked attacks.

BSF IG Kashmir, Rajesh Mishra while paying tributes to martyr Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval, Artillery Regiment, BSF, who lost his life in the exchange of fire, reiterated that it was an unreasonable and unprovoked ceasefire violation and suggested the matter be taken up by United Nations Human Rights Council.

In a video accessed from opposite Tangdhar sector, the Indian Army's effective retaliation can be seen as a Pakistan bunker is utterly destroyed. In a video just before the blast, a Pakistani ranger can be seen running for life. As per sources, heavy casualties have been suffered by the Pakistani Army.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara, earlier today.



'Multiple terrorist launch pads damaged'

Issuing a statement on the same, the Indian Army informed that the Pakistani Army had opened fire across Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors. "Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured. The nation salutes their supreme sacrifice," the Indian Army's statement read.

"Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," its added.

Over 3,800 violations in 2020

Pakistan continues to repeatedly violate the ceasefire despite the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two neighbouring countries. As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on October 23, Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020 itself. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had informed that India has regularly taken up these violations with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Srivastava had also stated that there have been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC in the garb of civilian activities.

He had also accused Pakistan of using drones and quadcopters for smuggling of arms and narcotic substances across the International Border (IB). “Such violations are regularly highlighted to Pakistan through diplomatic channels and at the regular DGMO level talks,” Mr Srivastava had said.

