Pakistan: TTP Announces End Of Ceasifire Week After Signing Agreement; Leads Fresh Attacks

A week after ending the ceasefire, reports have emerged stating Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has already conducted 11 attacks on the security forces of Pakistan and on country's premises. As per the latest updates, the ninth attack was conducted in Bannu on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official named Rehmatullah targeted by Mujahidin within the limits of Marian police station. He was seriously injured. A bomb blast was witnessed in South Waziristan making it a 10th attack where TTP attacked a military patrol near Kajbole camp in Sararogha Tehsil of South Waziristan, killing one soldier.

The 11th attack by TTP post ceasefire agreement ended with a bomb blast in North Waziristan. A military truck in the Syrian area of ​​Gariom Tehsil in North Waziristan was bombed this afternoon, killing and wounding several soldiers who were airlifted by helicopter.

TTP attacks on Pakistan policemen

In its first attack after ending the ceasefire, TTP had claimed to have attacked and critically injured two Pakistani policemen in the Chaddar area of ​​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district on December 11. Earlier the banned outfit had announced that it will not extend the deal negotiated with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government giving a major setback to the country's Prime Minister. PM Khan had been taking several efforts to secure a peace agreement with the outfit waging war against the state for decades. This comes even after Pakistan has been supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

TTP ends ceasefire agreement with Pakistan Government

The ceasefire agreement ended on December 9 and it was expected for the terrorist group to intensify actions against Imran Khan-led Government and security forces. Sources have also claimed that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leadership took the unilateral decision without any consultation with the country's administration, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was aware of the decision announced by TTP.

Why TTP end the ceasefire?

The main reason behind TTP's aggression is said to be the Imran Khan government's inaction over 100 prisoners linked to the terror outfit.