Pakistan: TTP Claims To Have Attacked Two Policemen In Tank District Post Ceasefire End

As the month-long ceasefire came to an end, the terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed to have attacked and critically injured two Pakistani policemen in the Chaddar area of ​​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district on Saturday. Earlier the banned outfit had announced that it will not extend the deal negotiated with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government giving a major setback to the country's Prime Minister. PM Khan had been taking several efforts to secure a peace agreement with the outfit waging war against the state for decades. This comes even after Pakistan has been supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The ceasefire agreement ended on December 9 and it was expected for the terrorist group to intensify actions against Pakistan Government and security forces. Sources have also claimed that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leadership took the unilateral decision without any consultation with the country's administration, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was aware of the decision announced by TTP.

Why did TTP decide to end the ceasefire?

The main reason behind TTP's aggression is said to be the Imran Khan government's inaction over 100 prisoners linked to the terror outfit.

“TTP leadership was promised that over 100 prisoners linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan will be released at the very start of the ceasefire agreement, but it never happened,” sources added.

A statement from TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani claimed that despite the agreement on the cease-fire which went into effect on November 9 and was meant to give time for peace talks between the two sides, government forces are continuing to carry out operations against the group.

“It is not possible to carry on with the cease-fire in these circumstances,” Khurasani said.

TTP's threat on Pakistan

The terror group has been behind numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the last 14 years. TTP was also behind a 2014 attack on an army-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.

They are a separate group from the Taliban in Afghanistan, who took over that country in August. However, the two groups are close allies and TTP leaders and terrorists have over the years sought sanctuary across the border in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Representativeimage