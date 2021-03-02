Pakistan's NCOC Raises Alarm Over Dull Vaccine Drive; 'may Lead To 3rd Covid Wave'

After Pakistan has relaxed restrictions related to the virus, the health experts during an interview with Dawn, which is a local Pakistani channel, said that the country may witness a resurge in the number of COVID-19 cases that might lead to the third wave of Coronavirus. Not only this, there has been a lukewarm response of even health workers to the government-run vaccination campaign. As per the local media reports, as many as 1,176 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pakistan.

Pak's COVID-19 situation

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan has reported over 5,81,000 cases and 12,896 deaths. Earlier on February 24, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had relaxed most of the restrictions on commercial activities, schools, officers and other work places, allowing them to function at full strength.

Under the new directives, the time limit on commercial activities has been lifted and the condition of 50 per cent attendance at workplaces has also been removed. Now, the schools in the country have been asked to function 5 days a week with full strength. Permission to hold indoor wedding ceremonies and opening of cinemas and shrines has also been granted with effect from March 15. However, it is important to note that this decision to allow indoor dining will depend on the outcome of the review meeting, which is scheduled to take place on March 10.

While speaking to Dawn, Secretary-General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaisar Sajjad said, "We are living in a society where people do not follow the SOPs. They even laugh at those wearing face masks. We have already observed the results of the lifting of restrictions in September last year when 100 to 200 daily cases were being reported, and within a month the government had to declare a second wave of coronavirus."

Stating that the restrictions should be lifted after vaccination 70 per cent population, PMA Secretary-General said that then only herd immunity can be achieved in the country. Pointing out that the response to the vaccination drive in Pakistan was very slow, the PMA secretary-general blamed the government for it and said that no one at the helm had bothered to handle the issue seriously.

"Actors have been engaged for Covid vaccination campaign rather than renowned doctors. How a person can get medical advice from an actor? Moreover, advertisements should be shown during peak hours. Currently, we see a bombardment of advertisements during PSL matches but we don't see a single ad on vaccination during matches. Also, data of healthcare workers, who have been vaccinated so far, is not being shared. We don't know how many general practitioners, nurses, etc have been vaccinated," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

