Union Ministers & BJP MPs Hail PM Modi Leading Covid Vaccination Drive; Cite '3 Messages'

As the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive started in India on March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. Right after this several Union Ministers across the cabinet and MPs hailed the event and poured out appreciation through their tweets.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan appreciated PM Modi on getting vaccinated, and said, "Glorious PM Shri Narendra Modi has given a big message about the dose of indigenous vaccine Covaxin. Especially those who were questioning this vaccine and the ability of Indian scientists. He has not only taken the vaccine but has also raised the slogan of self-sufficient India."

Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "People above 60 years and above 45 years of age who have comorbidities must take Corona Vaccine Dose from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the rules, took the first shot of the vaccine at AIIMS."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praises PM Modi for 'showing the way' :

A leader who shows the way. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

Thank you doctors & scientists who have put India in the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19.

Let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/sCwTp6hSrv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 1, 2021

Calling PM Modi a true leader, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "True leadership is the one that shows the right path to its citizens in times of crisis. Today, the first dose of COVAXIN of India Biotech was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and now all doubts raised against the vaccine have been removed."

Several other political leaders and Ministers have also hailed PM Modi's vaccination :

@PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi leads.We are proud that our Pride PM took our proud Indian Vaccine manufactured in our proud country #AtmaNirbharBharat #VaccinationDrive https://t.co/JJb8waXQJs — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 1, 2021

This indeed is a “Confidence instilling” picture

Our PM lead the war against Corona in an exemplary way,saved innumerable lives by timely & rightful interventions.

Finally He leads one of the world’s largest vaccine drives

Let’s all follow our beloved PM’s appeal#ThankYouModiJi pic.twitter.com/tqEvY6YkPk — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 1, 2021

3 messages in one act.



1. PM didn’t jump queue.

Took his vaccine only when all senior citizens were eligible.



2. Boosted confidence of all in our vaccine.



3. He could have taken it at his residence; but like all, went to government facility to take his shot.#LeadbyExample https://t.co/GSiA9CaMpL — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 1, 2021

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने आज सुबह एम्स में वैक्सीन लगवाकर एक बड़ा मैसेज दिया.. मैसेज आम लोगों के लिए की आप वैक्सीन लगवाएं और कोरोना से बचे.. क्या अब भी विपक्ष वैक्सीन को लेकर कोई सवाल पूछेगा.. वैक्सीन है प्योर पीएम ने किया sure.. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HVNmsm1ltI — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) March 1, 2021

