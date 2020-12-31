Pakistan's SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Over Razing Of Hindu Temple; 26 Persons Arrested

In a big development on Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the razing of a Hindu temple in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This came to the fore after parliamentarian and Pakistan Hindu Council's Patron in Chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar discussed the issue with Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. The One Man Commission on Minorities Rights, KP Chief Secretary and KP Inspector General of Police have been directed to visit the site of the incident and submit a report before Pakistan's SC on January 4, 2021. The court has fixed the matter for hearing on January 5.

Hindu temple razed in Pakistan

In a shocking incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj in the Terri village of the Karak district was desecrated and set on fire by a mob on Wednesday. Reportedly, there was an opposition to the expansion work of the temple. Strongly condemning the incident, Pakistan's Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi claimed that some people were trying to defame the country. Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the attack on the temple as "an unfortunate incident" and directed the immediate arrest of the culprits. Subsequently, 26 individuals belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) party including key leader Rehmat Salam Khattak were arrested by the local police.

On the other hand, Haroon Sarab Diyal- a Hindu community leader in Peshawar opined that the razing of the temple had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and urged the Islamic Ideology Council to take note of it. Casting aspersions on Imran Khan's promotion of religious tourism, he questioned the Pakistan Prime Minister on the lack of safety for minority worship places. Pakistan's minorities including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians have often been subject to persecution. Recently, the US placed Pakistan on the list of countries for particular concern for engaging in or tolerating "systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom".

2020 in Pakistan: Hindu temple in Karak, KP brutally vandalized and demolished by a violent mob. While the Pakistan government is fixated on the rise of hindutva in India, the fascists at home continue attacking non Muslim Pakistanis with impunity. https://t.co/xlikXXlKny — Rabia Mehmood - رابعہ (@Rabail26) December 30, 2020

