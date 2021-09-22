PM Modi In US: How Pakistan Is Completely Isolated Ahead Of UNGA 2021

Anticipation builds ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3-day visit to the United States. The PM is expected to land in the US on September 22 for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will be hosted at the White House by US President Joe Biden for their first in-person bilateral meeting ahead of the sessions. The maiden bilateral visit has been dubbed by US lawmakers as a 'critical moment' for strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. On the other hand, his address at the UNGA is one of the 'most awaited' among the world leaders.

As PM Modi gears up to attend the highly-anticipated events at the global forum, Pakistan, which has been snubbed by the world over its collusion with the Taliban, will send its address virtually. As per sources, PM Imran Khan is expected to harp over the 'Kashmir issue' once again, and ironically also call for the need for 'peace' in Afghanistan. This, even as the country gets cornered internationally for being a 'safe haven' for terrorists of the Taliban and Haqqani network.

Pakistan isolated ahead of UNGA

Severe pressure mounted on Pakistan after the US asserted that it would have to 'reassess' ties with the country based on its open involvement in the fall of Panjshir Valley. In his first major address after the Afghanistan takeover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had openly highlighted Pakistan's involvement in harbouring members of the Taliban and militants.

“I think you're very right to point at the role that Pakistan has played throughout the past 20 years and even before it. It is one that has involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan. It's one that's involved harbouring members of the Taliban, including the Haqqanis," Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Interestingly, the biggest snub by the US was disclosed by PM Imran Khan himself. In a recent interview with CNN, he expressed his disappointment saying that Biden had not spoken to him ever since he took over the Oval Office in January. Joe Biden is a "busy man," he had said succinctly. The leader also attempted to extend an olive branch saying that Biden's withdrawal was the "most sensible thing" that could have been done.

European Parliament exposes Pakistan

Pressure against Pakistan has not only limited to the US. The European Parliament last week passed a resolution and blamed Pakistan for assisting the Taliban in fighting the Ahmad Massoud-led National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley. Moreover, the European Council MEPs tabled a motion for a resolution inviting Ahmad Massoud to address the European Parliament.

A Member of the European Parliament, Bart Groothuis, while speaking to Republic TV stated that they are certain of not recognising Taliban globally and estimated that Pakistan 'has been waiting to engage with Taliban'. "I think they (Pakistan) want to return to investments and I think they (Pakistan) are engaging with Taliban. The game is on."

Even as Pakistan attempts a face-saver by raking up the Afghanistan crisis at the UNGA, world leaders have seen through its ruse. It will be interesting to note what the UNGA assembly and QUAD summit, holds for the nation.