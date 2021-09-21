'Opening doors to diplomacy,' United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that America will continue to defend itself and its allies from terrorism, but asserted that using military will be the last resort. Days after ending the 20-year-war in Afghanistan, the President stated that the US is not the same country that was attacked on 9/11, 2001, but 'more equipped and more resilient, countering propaganda'.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Biden said, "We are facing the threat of terrorism today, we have ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan and as we close this war, we are opening doors of diplomacy... No matter how challenging problems we face, the US will deliver the best.""

Remembering 13 American troops who lost their lives in a suicide attack at Kabul airport, Biden stressed that the US knows the bitter sting of terrorism. "Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will find a determined enemy in the United States," he said.

Amid growing tensions with China, Biden said that he is also against a 'new cold war' where the world is divided and affirmed that the United States is ready to work with any nation that ensures peaceful resolution, stating that all of us has suffered consequences of failures.

UNGA: Biden on climate change

The US President also put major weight on the climate crisis. He emphasised the urgent need to act to counter the climate crisis and informed that his administration has pledged to double financial investment to help developing countries tackle the climate crisis.

"Today, I'm proud to announce that we will work with the Congress to double that number again, including for adaptation efforts, to make the United States the leader of public climate finance," Biden said.

UNGA: US President on COVID-19

Speaking on COVID-19, the POTUS said that arms cannot defeat coronavirus or its mutants but collective science and political will can. "We need to act now, expand access to treatment to save lives around the world. For future, we need need to create a new mechanism to finance global health security," he said.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will host a virtual COVID-19 summit, where he will announce additional commitments and push for more vaccines for poor nations.