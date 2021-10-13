Tensions Between Imran Khan And Gen Bajwa Over Appointment Of ISI Chief?

The appointment of Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has sparked tensions between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and influential Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, reports have speculated. The post of the ISI chief was vacated by Gen Faiz Hameed after he was asked to take charge as the Peshawar Corps Commander in the first week of October. However, following his transfer, decisions regarding the new spy chief reportedly caused friction between Khan and Bajwa.

The post of the ISI chief is considered to be one of the most powerful positions in the Pakistan Army- which wields power in matters of security and foreign policy as a deep state. Even though the Prime Minister is the legal authority for the appointment, the Army Chief's blessings are key to the post. Speculations of dissension between the two sides emerged after sources revealed that the PM had still not issued the notification for Anjum’s appointment, almost a week after his name was finalized.

Both are in agreement: Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry

As per law, the appointment of the post is the legal and prerogative right of the Prime Minister. After maintaining a long silence, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed the matter during a press conference. Refuting speculations of differences between the civil and military leadership, Fawad Chaudhry attempted a face-saver and said that Prime Minister Khan and Army chief Bajwa had a “long sitting” to discuss the matter of the ISI chief.

"The legal procedure will be followed in the appointment of the new DG ISI, for which both are in agreement,” he said, adding that after the meeting, the premier had taken the Cabinet into confidence over the issue.

"I see on social media, there are many who have wishes; I want to tell them that the Prime Minister’s Office will never undermine the respect of the Pakistan Army and army chief. And the COAS and the army will never take any step that will undermine the respect of Pakistan’s prime minister or civil setup," the Pakistan Minister asserted.

As per Geo News, damage control has been done and Imran Khan has assured the Cabinet that all the people concerned "are on the same page". The appointment will be finalized “amicably”, the report said.

(With Agency Inputs)