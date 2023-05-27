'The Game Is Over,' Says PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz To Former Pak PM Imran Khan

As the political row in Pakistan continues, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has again lambasted the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. While criticising Imran Khan, she said: "Game is over." The statement by Maryam comes after an exodus of Khan party's senior members, reported by a Pakistani news channel, Geo News. Maryam Nawaz made that particular statement about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while making a speech at the PML-N's Youth Convention in Pakistan's Vehari. During her address, she also mentioned and condemned the incidents that took place on May 9. Notably, on May 9, the PTI chief was arrested which led to violent protests countrywide.

Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan

While addressing the youth convention, she also took a jibe at the PTI over leaders' mass departure and said that there have been queues of those quitting the party. According to the Geo News, the exodus of the PTI leaders started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House).

It is to be noted that more than 70 lawyers and leaders from Imran Khan's party have given away their positions following the May 9 mayhem. "How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?" she questioned the people attending the youth convention, as per Pakistan's media reports. Further, she added, "Your people are revealing that Imran Khan is the mastermind of May 9 (incidents)." The PML-N senior vice president said that Khan has been the mastermind of the May 9 "terrorism" but his party supporters and workers have been facing anti-terrorism court. Meanwhile, on Friday, Imran Khan appealed for immediate talks with state officials. He has also been put on the no-fly list for which he thanked Pakistan's coalition government.