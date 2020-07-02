Is PUBG Banned In Pakistan? Why Is PUBG Banned In Pakistan? Details

PUBG Mobile is popular for being considered to be one of the best online survival games with more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It allows mobile gamers to enter into a battle arena and survive till the end. The craze to earn a 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' is something that has made this game one of the most popular in the genre among fans. However, recent news has shaken the gaming community that the Pakistan government has banned PUBG completely in its vicinity. This is the major reason why many players from Pakistan are trying to find out "is PUBG banned in Pakistan?" "Why is PUBG banned in Pakistan?" and more. if you are wondering the same, do not worry, we have got you covered.

Is PUBG banned in Pakistan?

Shockingly, yes. The survival game has been banned by the government of Pakistan on Wednesday i.e. July 1, 2020. The decision came after many complaints about the usage of the gaming application and its effects on many players in the country. However, a hearing is being conducted in the Lahore High Court on July 9, 2020. This will determine if PUBG ban is going to remain effective or not.

Why is PUBG banned in Pakistan?

According to the reports and PTA's statement, the PUBG Mobile game has been affecting many youngsters in the country. The ban came after many complaints came up against the mobile game for being addictive and unuseful. The PTA forbade the use of the game as it is reportedly promoting unaccepted behaviour of children while getting involved in the game. Calling it addictive and a waste of time, PTA allegedly explained that the ban was required to save youngsters in the country, this was reportedly related to the 16-year-old boy who committed suicide for not being able to complete a mission. The users of this multiplayer online survival game will soon get to know what is the decision of Lahore High Court and until then the PUBG ban will remain effective in the country.

