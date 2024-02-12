Advertisement

Pakistan Election 2024: Amid electoral deadlock in Pakistan, two key political players Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are likely to form a coalition government as a high-level delegation of the two sides met on Sunday evening following the general elections.

Shahbaz Sharif representing the Nawaz Sharif led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and party president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore on Sunday where they discussed the prospects of a coalition government. Following the meeting, the PML-N said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the two arch rivals- PMLN and PPP have agreed "in principle to save the country from political instability.”

“The majority of the people have given us a mandate, we will not disappoint the people,” said the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

لاہور: صدر پی پی پی پی آصف علی زرداری، چیئرمین پی

پی پی بلاول بھٹو زرداری سے سابق وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی بلاول ہاؤس میں ملاقات



لاہور: پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) اور پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی میں سیاس تعاون پر اصولی اتفاق رائے



لاہور: ملاقات میں ملک کی مجموعی صورتحال اور مستقبل میں… pic.twitter.com/sdhu1tV0aT — President PMLN (@president_pmln) February 11, 2024

The Zardari-led PPP said that Shahbaz Sharif has sought support to form the government in Pakistan. Responding to the same, PPP said that the proposal regarding cooperation in government formation will be discussed in the Central Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Monday. The final picture regarding the alliance is expected to emerge on Monday after the meeting.

لاہور: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کی قیادت سے مسلم لیگ ن کا حکومت سازی کے لئے پہلا باضابطہ رابطہ



لاہور: مسلم لیگ ن کے صدر میاں شہباز شریف پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی سے حکومت سازی میں تعاون کیلئے بلاول ہاؤس پہنچ گئے



لاہور: صدر پی پی پی پی آصف علی زرداری، چیئرمین پی پی پی بلاول بھٹو زرداری اور… pic.twitter.com/bFTAo6JOPW — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 11, 2024

As per reports, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Zardari's PPP emerged second and third in the Pakistan general elections held earlier this month with 75 and 54 seats respectively. Allies of imprisoned Pakistani ex-premier Imran Khan won more seats in national elections than the political parties who ousted him from power nearly two years ago, according to a final tally of results published Sunday. Sunday's final tally showed that independent candidates backed by his party secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly.

The general elections were held on Thursday and the counting began soon after the polling ended at 5pm with the hope that the majority of 265 contested seats would be available by Friday morning. However, there were multiple delays amid claims of rigging.

