Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Bilawal Bhutto, Shahbaz Sharif Likely To Form Alliance Government in Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Zardari's PPP emerged second and third in the Pakistan general elections held earlier this month with 75 and 54 seats respectively

Digital Desk
Shahbaz Sharif met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore
Shahbaz Sharif met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Pakistan Election 2024: Amid electoral deadlock in Pakistan, two key political players Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are likely to form a coalition government as a high-level delegation of the two sides met on Sunday evening following the general elections. 

Shahbaz Sharif representing the Nawaz Sharif led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and party president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore on Sunday where they discussed the prospects of a coalition government. Following the meeting, the PML-N said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the two arch rivals- PMLN and PPP have agreed "in principle to save the country from political instability.” 

“The majority of the people have given us a mandate, we will not disappoint the people,” said the Nawaz Sharif-led party. 

 

The Zardari-led PPP said that Shahbaz Sharif has sought support to form the government in Pakistan. Responding to the same, PPP said that the proposal regarding cooperation in government formation will be discussed in the Central Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Monday. The final picture regarding the alliance is expected to emerge on Monday after the meeting. 

As per reports, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Zardari's PPP emerged second and third in the Pakistan general elections held earlier this month with 75 and 54 seats respectively. Allies of imprisoned Pakistani ex-premier Imran Khan won more seats in national elections than the political parties who ousted him from power nearly two years ago, according to a final tally of results published Sunday. Sunday's final tally showed that independent candidates backed by his party secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly. 

The general elections were held on Thursday and the counting began soon after the polling ended at 5pm with the hope that the majority of 265 contested seats would be available by Friday morning. However, there were multiple delays amid claims of rigging. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

