Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

BLA Attacks Multiple Sites of Pakistan’s Security Forces, Including Frontier Corp HQ, in Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army's planned assault on Mach, Pakistan, targeted military installations, including Mach Jail and Frontier Corps headquaters.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Islamabad: Multiple locations in Balochistan's Mach, including the Frontier Corps, Pakistani Paramilitary Headquarters, and the Mach Jail, were reportedly attacked by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant outfit based in Pakistan, according to initial police reports. The BLA launched rockets at Mach Jail, damaging its main gate and boundary wall.

However, as per official Pakistani sources, there are no reported casualties among its paramilitary forces. In response, Pakistan's police and Frontier Corps retaliated against the attackers, killing two.

The BLA attack was a coordinated assault and was initiated on three fronts. Further reports indicate that despite their attempts, the BLA was unable to breach the FC Building and Mach Jail in the Boland area.

During their retreat, the BLA terrorists fired 15 rockets from the mountains, causing damage to nearby areas. Pakistani media reports also added that an truck driver named Abdul Malik was caught in the crossfire, injured, and taken to Dhadar Hospital for medical treatment.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

